Ava Kris Tyson's partner Eret confirms leaked messages defending her are theirs

Ava Kris Tyson's partner Eret has confirmed leaked messages defending her are theirs, and that Eret has apologised to someone understood to be Tyson's ex-assistant dismissing claims made that Tyson sexually assaulted them.

Tyson is alleged to have groomed a minor which she and the minor at the time have denied.

But MrBeast said he had "seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel and any association with MrBeast" and a third party investigation would be taking place.

Providing an update to their staff on a public Discord server, Eret spoke about the allegations, Tyson's public response to them and about allegations an ex-assistant named Jess, also known as Mooskina, has made against Tyson.

These messages were leaked online which Eret has since confirmed were sent by them.

"Ava and I are both disgusted by the person she used to be. I will go into detail on points but I need you to know that I would not be dating someone who would behave in the way 2016-18 Ava did," Eret penned.

"Ava made several dumb edgy or gross jokes, some of which are sexual in nature. At the time, Ava did not know that Lava was a minor. This doesn't make this 'ok' but I hope it can help show that her behaviour at the time was never intentionally harmful."

Lava is the minor who Tyson is alleged to have messaged which sparked the controversies - Lava said he "still believes [he is] not a grooming victim" but has "strongly condemned" messages and conversations that "should not have happened with me and any other minor".

Eret said they were behind Tyson's 'public response' to the allegations.

They said: "I was the one who had to post Ava's terrible first apology tweet as I had changed the password to Ava's Twitter to help her quit it.

"Ava would have had no support if it wasn't for me physically being there.

"Proper third party investigations are being done into everything that has been brought up against Ava. These should hopefully conclude within the next few weeks. I hope that when those investigations do conclude, the findings will be shared on official MrBeast social media."

Eret also addressed claims Jess, Tyson's "ex-assistant", made about Tyson sexually assaulting them.



"Jess, her ex-assistant, has made a series of claims against Ava. She claimed that Ava pressured her into sexual activities on multiple occasions among other disgusting accusations," Eret said.

"Jess professed her love to Ava a few times and Ava had responded that she sees her like a sister and wants nothing romantic.

"I am honestly not sure how Jess expects to get away with so many falsehoods in the long-run, she provided little evidence and left out anything that made herself look bad."

It appears Jess and Ava were living together when Ava then dated Eret.

These comments specifically have served up a huge storm as Jess lashed out at them on X / Twitter, claiming Eret "lied" and had "incredibly biased version of events".

Jess said: "Everything I said was the truth, I have evidence [and] witnesses to back it up. I'm not receiving any compensation or looking for any."

The Tweets have been deleted but the contents of which were seen and reported by Dexerto.

Jess then followed that up with another Tweet in which a message from Eret was shared.

"I would take it back if I could," Eret told Jess.

"I thought I had a deeper understanding of the situation than I did. I should have made sure I got all the facts right and reached out to you, but given that I never intended more than my team to see the message, I thought what I thought I knew myself would be sufficient.

"I was wrong.

"I did this without even talking to Ava as I saw addressing my staff team as my responsibility. If she had seen it before I posted it, I know most of my factual errors would have been corrected.

"I acted from a state of stress, burnout and having had little sleep over the past few weeks. I say this not to make excuses, but to share why I made missteps that I wish I had never taken.

"I cannot take back the pain I caused you, but I hope you can understand there is no malicious intent from me."

Jess acknowledged the message and shared what Eret had sent in an effort to "make things right".

Jess added: "I appreciate the apology and the short conversation we had. All I ever want from the people who have wronged me, is an apology and acknowledgment. Eret is a good person, who was in a very difficult position. I hope people can forgive them, just like I have, and move on."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.