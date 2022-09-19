On Monday, major networks paused their usual scheduling to show Queen Elizabeth II's historic state funeral – and much to everyone's surprise, even Babenation paid their respects by following suit.

In screenshots shared across Twitter, viewers were surprised to be greeted by the sombre occasion on adult channels.

One stunned user responded: "Absolutely fascinated wondering what kind of person is watching the funeral on Babenation or Brazzers."

While another said, "Imagine telling your grandkids how you watched the Queen's funeral on Babenation."

Big screens were put up across the country to watch the Queen's funeral, including in London’s Hyde Park, Sheffield’s Cathedral Square, Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Carlisle’s Bitts Park, Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park and Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.



Cinemas across the country also showed the funeral in a bid to bring local communities together.

Channel 5, however, took an alternative approach by showcasing The Emoji Movie at the time of the Queen's funeral, followed by Stuart Little and Ice Age.

Their decision caused quite a divide on Twitter, but was mostly met with praise for catering to children during the event.

"To be fair, it's good to see them doing something like this. Most families will have 2 TVs so adults can watch it and children watch the film. It's a shame BBC aren't doing something similar with BBC3," one tweeted, while another added: "Channel 5 deserve a lot of respect for this, airing an entire day's worth of kid and family-friendly content to give us a break from wall-to-wall bleakness is a great move."

A private burial service will take place at 7.30pm. The Queen will be buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel.

Indy100 reached out to Babenation for comment.

