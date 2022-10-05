A new TikTok trend is making rounds where people are sharing cursed images of their pets growling or staring at the camera in a slideshow - with eerie background music that adds to the evil vibes.

The choral track chants the different pseudonyms for the devil: "Belial, Behemoth, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, Satanus, Lucifer," is from a 2013 song called "Year Zero" by the metal band Ghost.

For each name sung, TikTokers share a different cursed photo of the pet to create an amusing slideshow which has spurred a trend on the app.

The trend originated from TikToker user @carponasi on September 12 when they shared evil photos of their black cat where each devil's name sung was labelled underneath each snap, according to Know Your Meme.

"My cat as the 6 demons," the caption read, and the post has since received over 558,000 views.





@carponasi My cats as the 6 demons. #cats #demons #blackcatsoftiktok





Since then people have shared their own take on the video, featuring some hilarious (and cursed) pictures of their pets. Here are some of the best ones from the trend:

















@phoebewasheree the devil incarnate #cat #devil #sebastian #lucifer

















@mishayoung My dog ​​is so kind 🥹🥰👹👹👹









@leoo_the_cat Морда в конце 😁

































Elsewhere on TikTok, people have been sharing their hilarious stories in the 'one thing about me' trend where they say the story to the beat of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Freaky Girl' (sampled from Rick James' 'Super Freak').

