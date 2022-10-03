Celebrities share hilarious stories in the 'one thing about me' TikTok trend

Celebrities have been jumping on TikTok's viral 'one thing about me' trend, and are lifting the lid on the embarrassing things we never knew about them.

The trend encourages people to tell the most unexpected stories to the beat of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Freaky Girl' (sampled from Rick James' 'Super Freak').

James Charles has told the story of the time a SWAT team turned up at his door claiming he had a bomb and hostages, and Meghan Trainor has explained the truth behind the viral 'bag of dildos' meme. Well worth a watch.

