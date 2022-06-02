Popular YouTube channel Big Jet TV has left people "emotional" while covering Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee fly past.

The live aviation YouTube channel went viral in February during Storm Eunice as Jerry Dyer (the channel's commentator) joyously provided commentary as pilots tried to land at Heathrow as the storm's wind reached up to 100mph.

The hysterical commentary was informative and passionate, and today (2 June), they have decided to ditch the airport where they usual film content for something swankier - the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The flypast was made up of 70 aircraft, including the RAF Red Arrow and the Hawker Hurricane, Lancaster Bomber, and Supermarine Spitfire - all of which are part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight- in an incredible airshow.

Big Jet TV's live stream of the event started at 12pm, and as the planes arrived, Jerry said: "This looks like quite a few waves, pumas and possibly at the back there are the chinooks. Here they come, folks."

Towards the end of the display, a group of 15 Eurofighter Typhoons got into formation to create the number "70" before the red arrows arrived for their fly past.

Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee fly past Big Jet TV/YouTube

"Ah well, folks, what can we say? What a fantastic opportunity to be here. We're very honoured; thank you to her Majesty the Queen for putting on that fantastic display with our might with the royal air force. We are very happy to have done that," Dyer said in a sign-off.

People on Twitter and YouTube said that the coverage - which was filmed live from The Rembrandt in Knightsbridge, London - was so amazing that they should have filmed the official broadcast for the day.

One wrote on YouTube: "So emotional watching this, well done to all involved so much gone into this."

"The battle of Britain flight came right over our house today, an amazing sight and gives me goosebumps," another added.

A third wrote: "Absolutely and perfectly fabulous!! Thank you so much, Jerry! Brought tears to my eyes. Much love to you and Gilly."

Others on Twitter believed that the Queen would appreciate the coverage, with one writing: "The queen would love Big Jet TV #PlatinumJubilee."

The platinum jubilee, which kicked off yesterday, is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II becoming the first British monarch to to make it to 70 year's on the throne.