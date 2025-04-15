‘Fed up’ Gayle King boarding Blue Origin flight to space becomes instant meme

Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn have all successfully made it back from space after going up on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight.

The crew of six blasted off from Blue Origin’s launchpad in Texas and returned around 11 minutes later, flying at almost 2,000 miles per hour, experiencing zero gravity.

Perry even appeared to reveal the setlist for her next tour while flying over Earth - and it was confirmed that she sang while up there.

What's not to love?

Getty/Blue Origin

Well, it would appear not everyone was convinced by going on the flight, as TV host Gayle King's reaction to getting on board the capsule has become an instant meme.

As they boarded the ship, each crew member excitedly rung a bell to mark their entrance, but when it came to King's turn - she looked nothing less than terrified.

She did explain the reaction after they'd touched back down on Earth in a press conference. "At that moment I was so afraid, I just wanted to get into my seat because I just wanted to let the training kick in," she said at a news conference after the short flight.

"I just wanted to get inside the capsule and sit down."

But, that didn't stop the memes from flooding in...

"If I send you this, I don't wanna be here", one person joked













"Me walking into work every day", another added









"I swear to God no one's ever wanted to go to space less than Gayle King", someone else chimed in





It's safe to say she appeared pretty happy when they touched back down on Earth









