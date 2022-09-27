New research has revealed that Brits would much rather unwind by watching TV than having sex with their partner.

In an Annual Happiness Index for 2022, a staggering 40 per cent of participants voted they were most happy when watching television over getting intimate (22 per cent).

Half of Brits entered 2022 on a high, with half saying they felt happy and positive this year. They said this was down to life-changing events in 2022, such as taking a dream holiday abroad, following the multiple lockdowns of previous years. Naturally, Saturday was voted the best day of the week.

When asked about the happiest moment of their day, they revealed it to be socialising with friends (34 per cent), shortly followed by going to bed (28 per cent).

The research conducted by SmileDirectClub also asked about the nation's favourite TV shows, with Strictly Come Dancing and The Repair Shop came in at a tie.

This was followed by the Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox and Master Chef, which saw Lisa Snowdon crowned as the winner of the celebrity edition last week after a tense two-hour cooking session.

David Cran, Vice President International at SmileDirectClub, said: "It’s great to see that the nation is feeling so happy and positive in 2022, even with the cost of living crisis.

"It has helped that it’s been a patriotic year with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Lionesses bringing it home for England and the men’s gymnastics team winning gold at the Commonwealth Games.

"Hopefully, there will be more to smile and cheer about from the Men’s World Cup in November."

