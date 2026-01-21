All of the celebrities who were at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Brooklyn Beckham may have sent the internet into meltdown after breaking his silence on a rumoured rift with his family in a six-page Instagram statement, leaving more questions than answers and nosey netizens revisiting one of pop culture’s most talked-about weddings.

The couple tied the knot in front of friends, family and a celebrity guest list at the Peltz family’s sprawling £76 million ($99.8 million) Palm Beach mansion. The celebration was widely reported to have cost around £3 million ($3.9 million).

Among those in attendance were Brooklyn’s parents, Victoria and David Beckham, as well as Nicola’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, and her mother, Claudia.





Brooklyn, who was 23 at the time, proposed to Nicola, then 27, in June 2020 after two years of dating.

Previously speaking to Vogue ahead of the big day, the couple confirmed they would be honouring Nicola’s heritage with a Jewish wedding ceremony. "I’m wearing a yarmulke," Brooklyn revealed, with Nicola adding: "Yes, [it’s a] Jewish wedding."

From A-listers to close celebrity friends, here’s who attended Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s star-studded wedding.

Gordon Ramsay

The famed chef attended the bash with his family, wife Tana and daughter Tilly Ramsay.

Gordan Ramsay/Instagram Stories









Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria, Desperate Housewives icon and close friend of Victoria's, was in attendance wearing one of her designs.

In an Instagram post, Victoria said she was "so proud to have dressed some of my favourite ladies and best friends for the occasion".





Snoop Dogg

"Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day," the rapper confirmed to The Mirror.

Getty Images









Spice Girls: Mel B, Emma, Geri and Mel C

Naturally, Victoria's former bandmates were said to be in attendance.

Getty Images





Marc Anthony

The Grammy-winning singer was said to have performed at the wedding – and as we now know, was mentioned in Brooklyn's Instagram claims.

Anthony has not yet commented on the alleged incident.





Serena and Venus Williams

Serena and her sister Venus Williams celebrated the big day, with the tennis legend sharing a snap on her Instagram Story at the time.

Serena Williams/Instagram Stories





Jonathan Cheban (aka 'Foodgod')

Kim Kardashian's pal Foodgod confirmed his attendance by responding to one of Nicola's wedding posts on Instagram.

"Was amazing!!" he wrote alongside a loveheart emoji.

Getty Images





David Blaine

Magician David Blaine was reported to have performed a magic show during the wedding's cocktail hour.

Getty Images

