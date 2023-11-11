You probably know who Bryan Johnson is by now.

If the name doesn't ring a bell, perhaps his mission to reverse his biological age does.

Spending a staggering $2 million a year on his experiment to reverse his age, the 46-year-old has tried various methods from a strict diet to using his son's blood.

During an interview with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Johnson revealed his latest method to indicate his health.

This time? Measuring his nighttime erections.

Johnson told Bartlett that nighttime erections "are actually a meaningful health indicator" because they "represent psychological health, cardiological health."

He found that during the night he was typically erect for "two hours and 12 minutes" – but has since undergone shockwave therapy to "rebuild" his penis in an attempt to reach "three hours and 30 minutes of nighttime erections" in order to get to the level of an 18-year-old.

Johnson explains that he sits in a chair and gets his penis "shocked".

"So there's this technology, you have a wand and you sit in a chair and then the technician uses the wand and basically shocks your penis, through the acoustic technology.

"And it does the same things as workouts [...] where you're creating micro injuries so that it rebuilds."

The technology is more commonly used for other body parts, namely dodgy knees, joints, or shoulders, however it can also be used for erectile dysfunction.

Although Johnson made it clear that he does not suffer from erectile dysfunction saying he "score[s] perfect[ly] in every category" - Johnson was curious to see the technology's effects on his penis, seeing if would "rejuvenate" it and "increase nighttime erections."

The results?

"I'm now two months in, in my subjective experience, it's as if my penis has gotten like 15 years younger," Johnson told Bartlett." So we're still in the early stages, we still need to measure, we need data before we're going to believe anything subjectively."

Although, the results come with a cost it seems.

"It's painful. You need to be focused. You need to do pain management," he says. "It's like maybe a seven out of 10, but once you get to the tip, it's like a nine out of 10 because the tip you have improve sensitivity.

"In addition to what we're trying to do with the nighttime erections, it also improves erection strength and orgasm pleasurability. So it has all kinds of benefits I'm trying to figure out."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.