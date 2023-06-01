Ex-Google officer gives stark warning about how AI will evolve in 'months'

An ex-Google officer has shared a warning of the 'danger' AI could pose within 'months' if it keeps growing at the rate it has.

Mo Gawdat appeared on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO, where he warned that AI machines have 'emotions' and are allegedly far more 'sentient' than we initially thought.

"If we define being sentient as engaging in life with free will and a sense of awareness... then AI is sentient in every possible way", he said.

