A woman made the discovery from hell after finding out her Christmas decorations were harbouring a bug infestation.

With the festive season fast approaching, a lot of people will be getting their baubles out of the loft to decorate their Christmas trees .

However, one TikToker's holiday cheer was pretty quickly snuffed out when she discovered that the rattling sound in her previously hollow baubles was being made by thousands of bugs inside them.

In the viral video, Em Pease (@empease7) explained in a voiceover that she had taken her ornaments out of storage and noticed that a lot of them had “this weird rattle sound”.

Curiosity (luckily) got the best of her and she hit one of them with a stick outside to break it open.

What unfolded was like a scene out of The Mummy as hundreds of insects emerged from the shattered bauble.

Needless to say, viewers were extremely horrified.

“That was so much worse than I thought,” one TikTok viewer wrote.

Another said: “New fear unlocked.”

Someone else wrote: “I don’t know what I was expecting, but it definitely was not that.”

One TikToker begged: “Someone pls tell me this is AI.”

“I CAN NEVER UNSEE THIS,” another commented.

Someone else commented: “I was expecting like two or three dead bugs , not a bajillion ALIVE ones.”

One TikToker asked Pease where she had stored them, to which she explained: “The box was in my shed, up on the top shelf.”

Someone added: “This is why I am currently helping my mother change all cardboard boxes to plastic.”

Warning officially heeded!

