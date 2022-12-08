A full English breakfast is probably one of the ultimate breakfasts someone can dig into.

But it's also safe to say that there is a division between what is and isn't acceptable to include in the meal.

Typical English breakfasts include fried eggs, sausages, back bacon, pan-seared tomatoes, caramelised mushrooms, fried bread, baked beans, and some blood pudding.

So, when people attempt to make their own rendition of the breakfast that doesn't have all these ingredients, it can lead to some fits of rage.

In a post uploaded to the sub-Reddit CasualUK, someone shared a screenshot of their Canadian coworker's "full English" meal.

CasualUK/Maff17

Within the image, there appears to be some chopped tomatoes that haven't been seared in a pan, scramble eggs, cucumber slices , one sausage link, and a piece of bread that is not fried.

The plate also included one hashbrown with a slice of cheese on top and what appears to be a few cut-up pieces of pineapple.

A banana can also be seen off to the side in the photo.

People didn't hesitate to jokingly rip the meal to shreds.

One person wrote: "I think your friend would have better luck at selling it as some kind of deconstructed Ploughman's. Not that it is too much like that either, lol."

Another quipped: "I'm going to write a strongly worded letter to the Canadian embassy. This cannot be allowed."

"I'm offended I even had to look at this monstrosity," a third wrote, while a fourth added: "That's not a full English; that is a cry for help."

Someone else who believed the person responsible for the meal put in some effort but failed wrote: "Well they tried, they failed, miserably, but they tried."

This isn't the first time English breakfasts have caused some drama online.

In September, The New York Times shared another way to cook the breakfast, which centred around cooking it all in one baking tray in the oven.

The meal also included sausages, bacon, tomatoes, toast, and mushrooms drizzled in Worcestshire sauce.

Although the recipe didn't seem that bad, Brits weren't too happy.

"That's it; the New York Times has published the most offensive thing to British people it ever has. I'm cancelling my subscription," one person tweeted at the time.