Cat who helps trafficking victims selected as finalist in National Cat Awards

A cat helping women who have been trafficked and a stray who has been calming pupils before exams are just some of the heroic animals announced as finalists in this year’s National Cat Awards.

The event, organised by charity Cats Protection, highlights the “incredible bond” between cats and people.

There are four categories for the awards this year – Connected Cats, Family Cats, Senior Cats and Incredible Cats – and one lucky animal will be crowned National Cat of the Year 2024.

Marley has been helping residents at Caritas Bakhita House (Cats Protection/PA)

Each nominated cat has a heartwarming tale, including black and white Marley, seven, who is in the Incredible Cats category and lives at Caritas Bakhita House, a safehouse in London for women who have been enslaved, exploited and trafficked.

Karen Anstiss, 59, the head of the house, described Marley as the “fluffy heart of our home” and said he has helped bring comfort and hope to the 11 women who currently live at Caritas Bakhita House.

“Often Marley placing a gentle paw on our guests’ legs is the first kindness they’ve experienced in years,” she said.

“He has this incredible gift of empathy, knowing instinctively who needs him.

Marmaduke helped pull his owner out of a deep depression (Cats Protection/PA)

“We adopted Marley four years ago and I think he’d suffered abuse as he is terrified of men aged around 30. So he recognises our guests’ trauma.”

Marmaduke, eight, who is also in the Incredible Cats category, is a big lover of hugs.

It was this trait which pulled his owner, Janice Cheetham, 64, out of the “deep depression” she found herself in after working as an emergency medical technician at Manchester Arena on the night of the May 2017 attack.

Twenty two people were killed in a suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Janice Cheetham and Marmaduke (Cats Protection/PA)

“My advice to anyone struggling with their mental health is ‘Get a big orange cat’, I honestly don’t know whether I’d be here today without Marmaduke,” Ms Cheetham, who is based in Norden near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, said.

She said she would often lay in bed and the sirens and screams from the night would replay in her head.

“I was spiralling,” she said.

“Then I visited the local animal rescue shelter – just for a look.

“Marmaduke strolled up to me, rolled on his back for a tummy tickle and we bonded immediately.”

Cilla has been helping primary school students feel less anxious before exams (Cats Protection/PA)

Cilla, 12, who is in the Connected Cats category, has been helping anxious pupils at Outwoods Primary School in Atherstone, Warwickshire, during exam season.

First appearing at the school roughly six years ago looking hungry and thin, she has made herself at home, and even has six beds, including two in the library – her favourite place.

Sally Taylor, 54, headteacher at Outwoods Primary School, said: “Cilla is very intuitive and always knows where she needs to be, with an anxious pupil or waiting in the hall for our Years 6s to arrive during SATs week.

Cilla has made her home at Outwoods Primary School (Cats Protection/PA)

“Stroking her calmed them down before their tests.

“Every morning when I arrive at school she is waiting to greet me which gets my day off to a lovely start.

“Then she hangs out with the pupils – in classes, during breaks and even on the football pitch during matches.”

Other finalists include an emotional therapy cat called William and a tabby cat called Dexter who brings joy to the villagers in Alderbury, Wiltshire, daily.

Dexter brings joy to villagers in Alderbury, Wiltshire daily (Cats Protection/PA)

The awards will be hosted by author and TV presenter Dawn O’Porter, who said: “I’m so pleased to be back to present the National Cat Awards again this year, I love hearing the amazing stories about the nominated cats and learning how these incredible animals have made lives better for their families.”

Voting opens at 9am on July 17 and closes on August 30, and more information can be found at www.cats.org.uk/nca.

Category winners and the overall National Cat of the Year, chosen by a panel of judges, will be announced during a ceremony at London’s One Marylebone on September 18.