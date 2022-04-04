A viral tweet implying the energy crisis isn't too bad because people didn't have central heating in the past has backfired massively.
Posting on Twitter, a pro-Brexit account reminisced about their chilly youth and told people "moaning about how cold their flat was" on the news to "get a bloody jumper".
They wrote:
"Who remembers living in a house without central heating, no double glazing, no loft insulation etc. and waking up and scratching pictures in the ice on the inside of the windows?
"Less than 40 years ago, bought a brand new Wilcon home, no double glazing or central heating. One electric heater in lounge.
"Saw somebody on the news tonight moaning about how cold their flat was and moaning about heating cost. They were wearing a t-shirt. Get a bloody jumper if I was you and wrap up warm...."
People thought it was a ridiculous comment and mocked the tweet, causing it to go viral:
I do remember this. It was unremittingly miserable and shit. There is nothing glamorous or romantic about poverty.https://twitter.com/eu_no_more/status/1509952800981192706\u00a0\u2026— Bri Rhys \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f (@Bri Rhys \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f) 1648930937
Yeh, it was f##king awful. Who in their right mind would want anyone to go back to that. #getagriphttps://twitter.com/EU_NO_MORE/status/1509952800981192706\u00a0\u2026— Lady Gigi of Pizza Hall #FBIW #YesScotland \ud83e\udde2 (@Lady Gigi of Pizza Hall #FBIW #YesScotland \ud83e\udde2) 1648943319
Everything was great back when everything was shitpic.twitter.com/D5LdUNL1SC— James Felton (@James Felton) 1648891452
Yes\nIt was shitty\nConstant chilblains on my toes and whitlows on my fingers\nDeaths of elderly from hypothermia were too high.\n\nHouses so leaky that what heat you had escaped, increasing pollution (& asthma) through wood & coal burning.\n\nNot to be repeated unless you\u2019re thick.— Fionna O'Leary, \ud83d\udd6f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Fionna O'Leary, \ud83d\udd6f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1648891484
Most of us do, and it was shit, which is why those who can, live in centrally heated homes with double glazing.\nWe also had rickets, TB and nearly everyone who got cancer died.\nMany people died in their 60s.\nDo you think we should make some people go back to those days?— David Beckler (@David Beckler) 1648881397
The British psyche perfectly encapsulatedpic.twitter.com/EI91TBdRev— black lives matter (@black lives matter) 1648888816
Right wingers in the 70s: free markets will make future generations so much richer!\n\nRight wingers today: actually everything was fine in the 70s stop complaining.https://twitter.com/EU_NO_MORE/status/1509952800981192706\u00a0\u2026— Grace Blakeley (@Grace Blakeley) 1648900228
House! You were lucky to live in a house! We used to live in one room, all twenty-six of us, no furniture, 'alf the floor was missing, and we were all 'uddled together in one corner for fear of falling— Jack Monroe \u267f\ufe0f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Jack Monroe \u267f\ufe0f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1648887374
