Jorginho Frello 'sets record straight' on 'Chappell Roan hotel incident'

Football star Jorginho Frello has returned with an updated statement regarding the 'Chappell Roan security hotel incident' and his 11-year-old daughter.

If we cast our minds back to last month, Frello turned to his Instagram Story to call out the 'Pink Pony Club' singer, claiming a member of her staff had made his daughter cry. He described the incident as "completely disproportionate".

Roan has since broken her silence, stating that she was unaware of what had happened, nor was the security guard a part of her team.

Now, Frello has expressed his "regret" over the impact his initial statement had on Roan. He shared a lengthy post to clarify his initial claims.

"I would like to give an update on what happened during Lolla weekend, as we have been seeing and hearing a lot over the past few weeks and felt it was important to clarify everything now that new information has come to light," he wrote on Instagram on Monday (13 April).

"I made my initial statement in the heat of the moment, after hearing that my child and wife had been approached by an adult male security guard in an intimidating way. I reacted as any father would. My priority is, and always will be, protecting my family, and that is exactly what I did."

Instagram/Getty Images

"Since then, I have become aware of new information that has changed my understanding of parts of what happened," he continued, while acknowledging that the star had reached out privately to his wife.

"It became clear that she had no knowledge of what took place at breakfast and had not asked anyone to approach them," Frello added. "She was understanding and sympathetic to what had happened to our child."

"While we still do not know what prompted him to approach them, and do not believe an 11-year-old at breakfast could reasonably be seen as any kind of security threat, it is now clear that he was not acting on behalf of Chappell," Frello wrote.

"It was, ultimately, a misunderstanding in that respect, and I am glad to set the record straight. It’s important to me that this is clarified fairly and accurately. I regret the impact this situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine, Ada, and our family.

"I will always stand up for my family. But I also know how to recognise when things were not quite what they seemed at first."

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