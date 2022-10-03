A woman has revealed how she managed to catch her now ex-partner cheating after accessing recordings on her Amazon Alexa.

The voice assistant speaker is a common tool in households nowadays with the ability to be controlled by voice but some may be surprised to learn that you can access the history of voice commands - something Jessica Lowman (@jessicalowman1) wasn't aware of but soon discovered.

Lowman posted a video sharing the screen recording of different clips she came across on her Alexa account that appeared to confirm to her that he was seeing another woman.

On the Amazon Alexa app, Lowman was on the "Voice History" tab, where she scrolled to show a number of audio recordings, and pressed one where an unidentified woman said: "Alexa what do you do then? Play Power Trip by Miguel."

After this, Lowman's then-boyfriend requested Alexa to play the sound at "volume eight," which seemingly proved he was alone with the woman in their home.

"So this is how I caught my ex cheating I didn't even know Alexa stored this shizzz," Lowman's on-screen text read.





Since posting her Alexa gotcha moment, Lowman's video has received 3.5m views, over 198,000 likes, along with over a thousand comments from people

One person said: "Girl code Alexa"

"All females running to Alexa app right now," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "That's the exact same way I found out too! Listened in on a full date night!"

"Everyone gonna be gettin Alexa for Christmas," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, an Amazon Alexa update was announced back in June where a new feature will allow the devices to mimic anyone's voice.

