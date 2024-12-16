Chicken tikka and chocolate? Viral TikTok sparks debate over ‘food crime’

A man has sparked furious debate on social media after creating a chocolate bar filled with chicken tikka masala.

While plenty of people love both a curry and some chocolate, they tend to do so very much separately. But, one man took it upon himself to combine the two, sparking debate about the experimental flavour .

Restauranter Singh Laly, who is now a viral chef in Germany, took to social media to share a video of his frankly bizarre creation.

He began by decorating the chocolate bar mould with food colouring and a white chocolate drizzle. Next, he poured in a layer of milk chocolate. When that was set, he spooned in chicken tikka masala and topped it with a layer of chocolate to complete the tikka-filled chocolate bar.

When it was set, Laly removed it from the mould and broke the chocolate bar in half, revealing the curry dish inside.

Rather unsurprisingly, the clip sparked debate in the comments, with some revolted by the food 'crime' and making their thoughts known with a slew of vomiting emojis.

“Just one question - WHY,” someone wrote.

Another said: “But why waste this amazing chocolate?! You can give them out on Halloween.”

Someone else wrote: “Omg no.”

The video had a similar reaction on TikTok, where it has been viewed almost 2 million times. In the comments, some people pointed out that Laly only gave the camera operator some to try but didn’t eat any himself.

“No way that’s going too far,” someone said.

Another suggested: “There’s a reason why he fed it to the cameraman and didn’t eat it himself.”

Someone else said it was “f***ing disgusting”.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings