Anya Hindmarch's London store 'The Ice Cream Project' has reopened for summer 2023, and there are a whole host of wild new flavours for those brave enough to go and try.

Open until 27 August and at £3.50-per-scoop, the fashion designer is serving up the likes of Petit Pois, Ribena, and Heinz Ketchup on the list of 14 flavours avialable.

Others include Warburtons Crumpets, Ambrosia Rice Pudding, KP Nuts, and Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli.

The pop-up is open on the site of Hindmarch's Belgravia store.

