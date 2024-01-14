Curry house goes viral after recreating Saltburn 'Murder of the Dancefloor' scene

It's not every day that songs from 2001 suddenly experience a revival in popularity but you don't get movies like Saltburn arrive every year either.

The controversial film starring Barry Keoghan has been making waves since it arrived on Amazon Prime over the festive period helping Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder of the Dancefloor,' which is featured in the film's final scene, climb to number 2 in the UK top 40, at the time of writing.

Now, the Urban Tandoor Indian Restaurant in Bristol has recreated the scene, with Saltburn-appropriate headwear and changed the lyrics accordingly to now read: "It’s murder at The Tandoor, when you order the vindaloo.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.