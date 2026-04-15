TikToker shares how she did Coachella on under $20

Coachella is already taking over social feeds, with clips of Sabrina Carpenter’s "greatest performance ever," Karol G’s historic set, and celebrities relaxing in multi-million-pound Palm Springs homes.

But away from the highlight reels, some festivalgoers are sharing what it really costs to be there – and it certainly isn't cheap.

One TikToker recently went viral after sharing her $68 lunch – made up of a smoothie, two burritos and a cucumber water — sparking intrigue from viewers keen to see the reality behind the scenes of the hotly anticipated event. Others have even turned their weekends into unofficial food vlogs, documenting just how quickly the dollars add up.

But one content creator has now left followers stunned after revealing she managed to spend just $17 back in 2024.

With tickets for Coachella typically starting at $649 plus fees, Emily (@littlemsbarbiee) somehow managed to get hers for free.

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How?! You might ask.

According to the TikToker, she worked at the festival – a crafty way to enjoy the music while getting paid at the same time. Though she warned viewers to "be prepared to actually long work days".

Her food was included as part of her role, and her wristband also gave her access to free drinks.

As a local, she didn’t need to pay for accommodation either, which saved hundreds in the process.

So technically speaking, Emily experienced Coachella for almost nothing, with the $17 going on an Uber.

The festival returns from Friday, 17 April to Sunday, 19 April.

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