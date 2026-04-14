It's Coachella season, which means we're firmly locked in for the comeback of Justin Bieber, the fashion, and the behind-the-scenes details from California's most luxurious festival.

Weekend One has just wrapped, which saw celebrities and influencers flock to Coachella Valley to see the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G take to the stage, in an unapologetic display of overindulgence.

Cut off from the rest of the world (set in the desert, two hours from Los Angeles), the festival has earned its reputation as being a spot where anything goes - and more is certainly more.

Getty

At Coachella, there are also a couple of different ways of doing the festival. If you're a regular attendee, you may well be opting for a car camping set up; if you're an influencer, you've probably been put up in a plush, branded villa somewhere in the vicinity of the festival.

For celebrities? Well, as you can imagine, their experience goes a little above and beyond the rest.

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner, who was at the festival supporting friend, Justin Bieber, shared a behind-the-scenes 'house tour' from her Palm Springs mega-mansion, which included a basketball court, cinema, elevator, and living room that you can drive into on a golf cart.

The property's infinity pool looks directly out over a plush golf club, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton (rumoured to be dating Kim Kardashian) sharing snaps from inside her home over the weekend, too.

"I never want to hear that money doesn’t buy happiness again", one person joked in the comments of the makeup mogul's video.

But, this isn't just any old home.

@kyliejenner sabrina night !!!!

In fact, it's situated just moments away from the festival itself, and in the middle of an extremely exclusive, plush country club that has many an A-list resident among its community.

It's thought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce opted to stay at The Madison Club, La Quinta, during Coachella 2024, with Kylie having bought her one-acre plot back in 2019.

Her family also have homes on the same street, including Kris Jenner, who purchased a seven-bedroom property for $12 million right next door to her youngest daughter a year before, in 2018. Their pads have appeared on social media a number of times over the years, with Jenner branding it her "home away from home".

Both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian also have bases on the same street, with Justin and Hailey Bieber boasting their own $16 million hideaway at the club, a stones throw from where he made history with his headline slot on Saturday (11 April).

Tim Cook, Adele, and Cindy Crawford are thought to be among the other notable residents.

The club itself, which is super private and security-manned, boasts a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, a members-only clubhouse, and a world-class day spa and fitness facility complete with a recreational and lifestyle wellness team.

Kylie Jenner via TikTok

According to their website, "the pristine desert, nestled between mountain ranges, offers miles of hiking trails, horseback riding, and mountain biking adventures, as well as picnic and nature observation areas", too.

The Madison Club also has on-site fine dining spots and social clubs, with golfing memberships thought to have a $500,000 initiation fee, plus $60,000 in annual fees.

'Custom homes' currently for sale on their website range from $10.5 million all the way up to a $29 million compound with 11 bedrooms, set on 17,000 square feet.

If there was ever a way to make the most in-demand festival on the planet even more enviable, this will sure take some beating.

Why not read...

Coachella 2026: The biggest moments you missed from Weekend One

Coachella 2026: What are people saying about Justin Bieber's headline show?

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