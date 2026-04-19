Justin Bieber took to the stage at Coachella for the second time this weekend, welcoming a very special guest in the form of Billie Eilish - who was able to live out a lifelong dream.

Bieber's first Coachella headline set sparked one of the biggest reactions in recent years, and this time around he had some extra star power alongside him.

Coachella marks his first return to live performance for four years, after he was forced to abandon his live tour in 2022.

One of the moments that sparked the biggest reaction from his second highly anticipated set came when Eilish joined Bieber onstage for a rendition of his 2009 hit 'One Less Lonely Girl'.











She was immediately hugged by Bieber, with Eilish collapsing into his arms and falling about laughing, before sitting on a stool to be serenaded during the performance.

Eilish has spoken many times over the years about how she grew up as a huge Belieber – and fans were delighted to see a dream realised for her.

The set also saw SZA perform an acoustic version of her duet with Bieber, 'Snooze', sparking a huge reaction from the crowd. Big Sean, Sexyy Red and Dijon also joined Bieber during his performance at the second weekend of the festival.

Eilish fans couldn't deal with the surprise appearance and social media was full of reaction – with many delighted that Eilish got to live out a childhood dream.

Others looked back at a lifetime of Eilish's Bieber fandom.





The reactions came in from fans all around the world.





People were so happy Eilish got to live out a dream she's had as a fan of Beiber's for years.









It's one of the biggest surprise duets at Coachella, coming just a day after Sabrina Carpenter welcomed Madonna onto the stage on Friday.

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