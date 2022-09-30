Most of us will be reaching for a warm pair of gloves now the autumn season is upon us - but at Paris Fashion Week, it's condom gloves that have got everyone talking.

Aquatic wear brand Botter decided to encase their model's hands in the dyed water-filled condoms as an unusual accessory for their catwalk show, with the purpose to bring "water to the runway," designer Rushemy Botter revealed, who heads the brand with Lisi Herrebrugh.

The pair who founded the Caribbean-inspired fashion label in 2016, use recycled plastics and kelp in their collection, aimed at highlighting awareness around plastic pollution in our oceans along with the warming water temperatures endangering species and environments.

"Our thinking was, how can we collaborate with nature and not with another fashion brand? This is something that we’ve tried to research deeper and deeper every season," Botter told Vogue.



The fashion magazine gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how the water-filled condoms were attached to the model's hands on their official TikTok.

In the clip, it appeared that all hands were on deck one person rolled the condom carefully up the model's arm so that the arm was near the bottom, while another had gaffer tape at the ready to secure the unusual "water balloon" gloves on.

Due to how tricky it is to add the condom gloves, Botter explained to France24 that there were "a lot of trials," beforehand because of this.





The TikTok video has received over 7.4m views, and while Botter told France24 the gloves give "bizarre, romantic, mermaid vibes," people in the TikTok comments shared their thoughts.

One person said: "I SO CONFIDENTLY SAID 'mm they making a Squidward Halloween costume' LMAOO."

"I've been using those wrong this whole time!" another person joked.

Someone else added: "They are definitely running out of things to do in the fashion world."

"Safest fashion show of all time," a fourth person quipped.

Elsewhere, a Florida reporter covering the news about Hurricane Ian explained why she was using a condom to cover her microphone.

