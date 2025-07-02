In the world of athleisure, where brand loyalty often runs as strong as a morning jog, a surprising legal tussle is unfolding — and Costco has emerged as an unexpected focus.

When Lululemon took aim at Costco, accusing the retail giant of selling imitation versions of its premium workout wear, the lawsuit was meant to protect prestige and profits.

Instead, it has sparked a social media frenzy that’s driving bargain hunters straight to Costco’s aisles, turning what could have been a quiet legal matter into a full-blown consumer craze.

Some have described it as epitomising the 'Streisand effect,' where the attempt to silence a story only makes it roar louder — and suddenly, everyone’s claiming they're "running to Costco".

On 27 June, Lululemon filed a lawsuit against Costco, accusing the retailer of copying several of its bestselling products — including the Scuba hoodies, sweatshirts, ABC pants and Define jackets.

For TikTok regulars, that last one may be more familiar by its nickname: the viral ‘BBL jacket’.

In its 49-page filing, Lululemon included side-by-side product images, comparing items like its men’s ABC pants — which retail for $128 — to Costco’s Kirkland version, priced at $19.90.

Court filing

The lawsuit also pointed to the flood of online content showcasing these cheaper alternatives.

“There is even a hashtag ‘LululemonDupes’ on social media platforms such as TikTok that social media influencers use when promoting these copycat products,” the company wrote.

But rather than dousing the hype, the legal move seems to have poured fuel on it.

Shoppers appear to be showing increased interest in Costco’s versions of the products, following widespread coverage on social media.

“This makes me want to go to Costco and buy some clothes,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “Lu Lu should have stayed quiet cus I was saving up to go there.”

Meanwhile, TikTok is filling up with videos of users showcasing their Kirkland finds.





@shopclubcostco @Costco Wholesale has Lululemon align biker short dupes in a 2 pack!!! Only 13.99 online right now for 2 pairs!! By @Danskin #costcofinds #lululemondupe #aligndupe #bikershorts #thebestbikershorts





Speaking about the lawsuit, a Lululemon spokesperson told The Independent: “As an innovation-led company that invests significantly in the research, development, and design of our products, we take the responsibility of protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously and pursue the appropriate legal action when necessary.”

Indy100 reached out to both companies for further comment

