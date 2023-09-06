This is the rather controversial reason Lululemon got its name

Lululemon shoppers are losing it online after finding out how the athleisure brand got its name - and it's low-key offensive.

It turns out that Lululemon actually doesn't mean anything at all.

In fact, the founder of the brand, Chip Wilson, wanted it to sound 'Western' to Japanese speakers, and what's more, he wanted it to be really difficult for them to pronounce.

He previously said: "I recognised that the Japanese consumer liked a name with an L in it because the letter isn't in the Japanese language. It sounded American. So I thought if I ever have another company I am going to put three L's in it."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter