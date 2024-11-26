Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Thanksgiving meal has been revealed after three attempts to make bail.

The 55-year-old was jailed in September after his arrest in New York for charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing as he awaits his 5 May 2025 trial date.

Diddy spent his birthday behind bars with his children taking to social media on 4 November with a clip of them singing 'Happy Birthday' over the phone.

The disgraced music mogul is also expected to celebrate Thanksgiving at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, with a menu obtained by People revealing what is to come.

Breakfast is reportedly served at 6am and consists of fruit, cereal and pastries.

Around 11am, lunch will include a turkey roast or hot and sour tofu. Traditional sides such as vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread rolls and cranberry sauce will also be served. Holiday pie will also be available.

From 4pm onwards, inmates will be served peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, fruit, and bread.

It comes after Diddy's lawyer previously revealed that the "roughest" part of prison is the food.

Outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan after a status conference last month, lawyer Marc Agnifilo told reporters what Diddy was finding the most difficult about life behind bars.

"I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it," he shared.

