The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex where they met and spoke to well-wishers in Windsor - but there was one furry friend who caught the eye of viewers.

After meeting members of the public paying their respects to the Queen who passed away in Balmoral on September 8, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan who were dressed in all black waved to royal fans before leaving, as the scenes were aired live.

It was the first joint public appearance of the "Fab Four" in 915 days, but viewers couldn't help but notice a small grey dog in the corner of the shot as the owner held the pooch by its collar - though the playful pup desperately tried to break free.

Once the royals left in their cars, a woman who appeared to be a member of security thankfully saved the day when she noticed the dog was on the wrong side of the barrier and handed the lively doggo back to the owner.

Some viewers took to TikTok to point out the scene in the background as @rachel..4_ shared the clip of the BBC broadcast from her TV screen.

"All I could watch was the little dog on the wrong side of the barrier," she wrote with a laughing emoji.

The TikTok has received 112,000 views, over 6,000 likes, along with hundreds of comments from people who were also amused with the cheeky dog.

One person wrote: "The star of the show, I kept wondering how he [the owner] would get the dog back."

"The lady who handed him back was nice too as she did it with a smile," another person said.

Someone else added: "The Queen would have loved this, she loved dogs."

"Her majesty would’ve found that funny," a fourth person commented.

Though it wasn't the only pup who received attention during the royal walkabout as a viral TikTok shows Prince William petting Luna, the 2-year-old Italian greyhound as he told Luna's owners: "Dogs at this time are so important. I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment," referring to his family's black cocker spaniel named Orla.

