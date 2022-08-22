Leaked WhatsApp messages between two former Australian cosmetic surgeons appear to show on obsessive desire to liposuction Lady Gaga's neck.

A recent report from The Sydney Morning Heraldshow that Dr. Daniel Aronov and Dr. Daniel Lanzer from the now-defunct Daniel Lanzer Clinics allegedly spoke about operating on the pop star's neck openly in a chat of others doctors and nurses from the office.

"Is it wrong that all I can think about during my inflight entertainment is how much I'd love to give Lady Gaga neck lipo?" An alleged message from Dr. Aronov reads.

Dr. Lanzer replied, "Write to her. Free."

The two doctors who wanted to operate on Lady Gaga's neck no longer practice cosmetic surgery after numerous complaints arose, the Herald reports.

Dr. Aronov wrote to the group of 65 other doctors and nurses that he wasn't sure how to ask the world famous pop star without offending her it has been claimed.

"How do I word it so it's not outrageously offensive? Hey Lady Gaga. Big fan. Can I call you lady? Just wanted to talk about you and your double chin..." the alleged message reads.

Dr. Aronov was once TikTok famous with over 18 million followers.

But he was forced to make his accounts private and take down videos after the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) banned him from performing cosmetic surgery.

17 former patients came forward with 21 complaints which launched an investigation into Dr. Aronov by the Medical Board of Australia.

Some of the former patients have shared their stories with the media.

This includes a patient named Jackie who spoke to 9Now’s A Current Affair in 2021 and alleged that in the middle of a facelift surgery Dr. Aronov was making a TikTok video

“I was lying there shaking, in shock, in pain and just traumatised as to what he had just done to me and he was on the other side of the door doing a TikTok video," Jackie said.

Following the investigations, Dr. Lanzer surrendered his medical registration last December, although his website claims he "retired".



Although Dr. Aronov is banned from performing cosmetic surgery he is allowed to practice as a GP if he is supervised by an AHPRA-approved supervisor.

As of March, 540 former patients have launched a class action lawsuit against Daniel Lanzer cosmetic surgery clinics.

We reached out to Dr. Lanzer and Dr. Aronov for comment.

