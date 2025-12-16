The late filmmaker Rob Reiner, known for directing classic films such as When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men, was found dead alongside his wife Michele in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon – and US president Donald Trump continues to face criticism for his response to the tragedy.

Trump first reacted to the news on Truth Social on Monday, when he wrote that Reiner “reportedly” died “due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME”.

The Urban Dictionary defines ‘TDS’ as “a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump”.

The president continued: “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness.”

Yes, he really said that.

A son of the Reiners, 32-year-old Nick, was arrested and booked for murder on Monday, is currently in custody and slated to be in court on Tuesday morning.

And Trump doubled down on his comments during a press conference that same day, when he claimed Reiner was “very bad for our country”.

So what did Reiner really say about the US president?

When asked by Good Morning Britain in August 2024 about Donald Trump and whether he was afraid of the Republican, Reiner replied: “I’m afraid of what he is, and what he represents, and the forces that are behind him, which is this white Christian nationalism and this authoritarianism that he seems to be fine to embrace.

“I don’t think he has any real ideology. I don’t think he cares about anything; he only cares about himself. It’s all about self-aggrandisement and self-enrichment.

“He is a criminal, and the people who are supporting him and the movement that is supporting him see him as a vessel to being able to get what they want.”

Comments critical of Trump can also be found on his X/Twitter account, where his last tweet was one from 16 May in which he said the president “flip flops” and “does 180s”.

A total of seven tweets can be found on the profile, with the first from 21 February stating: “Our founding fathers never imagined that the United States of America would be run by a convicted felon. And that compels me to add whatever resistance I can to try to correct that”:

On 2 May, he claimed “many people are devastated by what’s happening to our country”:

Did Rob Reiner really tweet “f*** all of you MAGA a**holes”?

In a tweet branding Reiner a “loser”, MAGA broadcaster Laura Loomer shared an image purporting to be a tweet from the film director, which reads: “Until Trump goes to prison I will no longer be posting on Twitter. I’ve had it with the insults and put downs. F*** all of you MAGA a**holes.”

Except, he never actually said that. A search of his X/Twitter account returns no such comment, and it was even the subject of a fact-check by Reuters in 2023, which points out Reiner responded to such a screenshot at the time to say “this is not my account”.

There was a tweet posted by Reiner on the day in question, which began with “until Trump”, but it made a different point altogether.

Reiner said: “Until Trump is indicted for leading a Deadly Insurrection to Overthrow the United States Government, our Democracy will not be restored.”

Was Reiner a Trump supporter?

We think it’s fair to say, based on the above and other comments, the answer is no.

