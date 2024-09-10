Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who famously announced her divorce on Instagram, has been hailed a "legend" for launching a new business venture.

Sheikha Mahra has released a new perfume fittingly called 'Divorce' under her brand Mahra M1.

The daughter of Dubai's ruler teased the luxury fragrance online to her hundreds of thousands of followers. One clip featured shots of the perfume bottle and the eyes of a black panther.

It didn't take long for people to flood the posts with praise, with many anticipating the launch date.

"Do you see how Mahra is moving accordingly? Very demure, very quietly, very princessey, she is not like most of you throwing tantrums or making videos online, no, she is very classy, very reserved, very standing on business," one wrote.

Fragrance mogul and Kayali owner Mona Kattan asked: "Where can we order?!"

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Must admit its kind of iconic."

It comes after Sheikha Mahra announced her divorce online after a year of marriage to industrialist Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, just two months after welcoming a baby girl.

"As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you," she wrote. The repetition is seemingly the old practice of Islamic divorce or triple talaq, where Muslim men can divorce women by stating it three times verbally.

Under Islamic law, triple talaq is not an option for women. Women can only seek divorce through khula, involving a formal request to a court with a valid reason for divorce proceedings.

