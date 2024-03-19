Dublin airport shades Kate Middleton again in brilliant image

Dublin Airport's social media admin has been at it again shading Kate Middleton and Prince William in an edited image.

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in the public spotlight, having recently had abdominal surgery, hitting headlines for a poorly edited family photo posted on Mother's Day that had to be 'killed' and most recently being spotted enjoying a farm shop in Windsor with Prince William.

A total of 18 different errors with the Mother's Day photo of Kate with her three children George, Charlotte and Louis were highlighted by an expert and social media users after it was posted on X / Twitter and Instagram with Kate later apologising for 'any confusion caused'.

Recently, Dublin Airport combined the news events of Cillian Murphy becoming the first Irish-born actor to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars for his lead role in Oppenheimer and the photo of Kate and her children.

Dublin Airport's admin is at it again and has posted another edited image online.

Kate was seen enjoying a shopping trip at a farm shop in Windsor on March 19 and was dressed down in a hoodie and leggings along with husband Prince William in jeans, a coat and cap.

X / Twitter account @DublinAirport posted an edited photo of Kate and William on that trip and cut it on top of an image of the Irish airport, with the caption: "Great to see passengers looking so happy and relaxed this morning."

And it's gone down well with other users.

















It's not yet known when exactly Kate is expected to return to Royal duties and it's reported she will when she's ready to do so.

