The Princess of Wales and actor Cillian Murphy have each made headlines recently, and none other than Dublin Airport has managed to shade the former and celebrate the latter in just one image (which may or may not be edited...)

Kate Middleton has been in the spotlight as people questioned where she has been following the news that the royal had undergone abdominal surgery and will be taking a break from public duties until Easter.

It caused conspiracy theories to circulate about where Kate is which were only further fuelled when a photo of Kate along with her three children - George, Charlotte, and Louis - was posted for Mother's Day but was later pulled by photo agencies after the image appeared to be edited which Kate herself later confirmed via a X/Twitter

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy became the first Irish-born star to win Best Actor at the Oscars on Sunday (March 10) for his performance as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Now, Dublin Airport has combined the two news events in a new post as they shared a very real and not at all fake photo of Murphy waving the Irish Flag from a plane, while they jokingly added in the caption that they know Kate's whereabouts and that she's been editing other snaps...

"Our new social media intern Kate did a great job capturing Cillian Murphy's return to Dublin Airport this morning after his Oscars success."

The tweet has received 1.8m views and 23,500 likes, as people expressed their amusement for the post.





















But the airport for Ireland's capital city didn't stop there, as they also had some zingers when answering the responses.





















