Emily Maitlis tears into Boris Johnson over ‘Trump-like behaviour’ in fiery exchange

Emily Maitlis tore into Boris Johnson over his ‘Trump-like behaviour’, before the former Prime Minister was kicked out of US election coverage on Channel 4 for promoting his book.

Johnson was criticised for continuously plugging his memoir during an appearance alongside fellow guest Stormy Daniels and presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy on the show, titled America Decides: US Presidential Election.

First, Johnson was challenged on his behaviour in office by Maitlis, saying: "You started importing that Trump like behaviour into Britain when you were Prime Minister.

"His disregard for institutions. His disregard for the rule of law."

Maitlis continued: "His denialism.. Mirrored in your response to the Privileges Committee.. Your response to the Parliamentary Standards Committee.. Your Proroguing of Parliament, this is all Trump-like behaviour."

"I disagree profoundly,” Johnson replied.

Guru-Murthy also told Johnson to “put it away” and “stop it, enough” as he twice referenced his new memoir Unleashed and attempted to hold it up to viewers.

Guru-Murthy described the former prime minister’s actions as “so cheap”.

“There’s absolutely nothing you can do to stop me… I’m allowed to plug my book,” Johnson replied.

He was later replaced on the show by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer. It is unclear if Johnson’s exit was planned.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings