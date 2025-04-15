Emily Ratajkowski has slammed the Blue Origin space trip taken by the likes of Katy Perry , calling it “end-time s**t”.

On Monday (14 April), Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin captured headlines for its all-female space flight mission with famous faces such as singer Perry and TV presenter Gayle King .

The 11-minute recreational flight has been called out by a number of people who have criticised the mission as a huge waste of money and resources. Now, Ratajkowski has added her name to that list.

In a viral TikTok video which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times, she made her thoughts known.

“That space mission this morning – that’s end-times s**t. Like, this is beyond parody,” she said.

She continued: “[Saying] that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s single-handedly destroying the planet?”

“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?”

Ratajkowski concluded by saying, “I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted”.

In the comments, plenty appeared to agree with her.

“You’re so real for this. My exact feelings on this grotesque display,” one person commented.

Another said: “It’s very dystopian…”

Someone else wrote: “They acted like it was a win for feminism. The money used to send them to space could have been used to actually help women in so many ways.”

Film director and actor Olivia Wilde also took aim at the mission, writing in an Instagram Story: “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”

Instagram/Olivia Wilde

Fast-food chain Wendy’s also seemed to take issue, hilariously asking if they could send Perry back.

