Everyone is anticipating an Eminem diss track after brutal 'Fortnite guy' snub by fan

Eminem was caught on camera being called the "guy from Fortnite", leaving viewers in stitches and, now they're expecting a brutal diss track heading their way.

The light-hearted interaction between the rapper and his fans heard one shout: "Yo, it’s the guy from Fortnite."

Fortunately, Em took it in good humour – even cracking a laugh himself. The fan was quick to clarify he was fully joking.

The clip immediately went viral across X/Twitter, racking up over 200,000 views and flooded with many more comments.

"Bro definitely gonna create a rhyme from that lol calling it now," one joked, as another added: "The 'I’m kidding I’m kidding I’m kidding' after he said it might just have saved his career."

"Eminem would have started rapping if he hadn't said it was a joke," a third quipped.

Another echoed the sentiment, humouring: "Good luck to that guy, Diss track incoming..."





The moment comes just ahead of the release of Stans, a new documentary. The film is set to premiere on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, Latin America, and Brazil on Tuesday, 26 August. Viewers in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria will be able to stream it from the following day.

"Stan is one of the most unconventional songs ever written, where the story is mostly told from a fan’s perspective, so this film was an incredible opportunity to find a unique approach," director Steven Leckart said in a statement. "We kept coming back to one lyric from the song: ‘I’m just like you.’ Fans who echo that same sentiment carry much of the film. But like the song, Marshall’s perspective was also essential to the movie. I’m grateful for just how candid, sincere, and frequently hilarious he was."

