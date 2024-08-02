Olympic fans insist athlete needs DNA test after 'Italian Eminem' comparisons

An Olympic archery athlete has captured the attention of social media with comparisons to one particular famous face.

Snaps of archer Mauro Nespoli soon went viral online, with many dubbing him the "Italian Eminem."

It didn't take long for the puns to roll in, with one joking: "Yoooo it's Marcello Mathers."

"You only get one shot," another wrote, referencing a lyric from the rapper's hit 'Lose Yourself'.

"Italian Eminem eating mom's spaghetti it all makes sense now," a third humoured.

Nespoli won gold in archery back at the 2012 London Olympics. The athlete has two more Olympic medals under his belt, a silver from Beijing and another at the 2020 games in Toyko.

Italy are 8th in the table at the Paris Olympics at the time of writing, with two golds, three silvers and the bronzes.

Nespoli was competing in the quarter-final earlier this week but was defeated 6-2 by France.

Elsewhere, there's another social media Olympic obsession that went on to birth a host of memes online: Turkey's Yusuf Dikec.

Dikec was an instant fan favourite for his blasé stance and lack of protective gear. Instead, he took the shots in his regular glasses.

"I did not need special equipment. I’m a natural, a natural shooter," he said.

Social media had a field day with his performance and remarks, with one joking: "Why am I just finding out türkiye sent a 51-year-old to the Olympics with no special glasses, eye cover or ear protection and came second? This dude is 100% a retired hit man they plucked off the streets."

Another added: "Yusuf Dikec, the shooter, the hitman, the f***ing master. The best of the Olympic Games."

Disclaimer: There is no evidence to suggest Dikec lived a past life as a mighty assassin.

After a relaxed performance, Dikec and his teammate Tarhan could be seen holding up the Turkish flag as they celebrated their silver medal win in front of the Eiffel Tower.

