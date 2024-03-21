Endangered red panda arrives at tailor-made zoo home

The Conversation (0)
PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall
An endangered red panda has arrived at his new tailor-made habitat at Bristol Zoo Project.
Nilo, who is three years old, is part of a crucial European breeding programme for red pandas.
Researchers believe the population has declined by 40% over the past 50 years, with as few as 2,500 believed to be left in the wild.
Nilo was pictured exploring his new surroundings (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall
The habitat at Bristol Zoo Project has been designed to fit the needs of red pandas, a spokeswoman said.
Features include a large cedar tree at the centre, providing climbing opportunities for Nilo.
Nilo, who previously lived at Whipsnade Zoo, was pictured exploring his new surroundings on Thursday.
