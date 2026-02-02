Olivia Dean praises immigrant grandparents in speech during Grammys win

Olivia Dean gave the sweetest shout out to her "immigrant grandparents" during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards last night (February 1) saying she wouldn't be there without them.

"I'm a product of bravery," Dean said while accepting Best New Artist at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The star studded event saw countless nominees and winners criticise ICE and slam the current administrations immigration policies, including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Kehlani.

The fashion statement of the evening - "ICE OUT" pins.

