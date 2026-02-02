Billie Eilish grave a powerful speech at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 1) along with brother Finneas.

Collecting song of the year for a record breaking third time, the pair took the opportunity to criticise ICE saying, "Nobody is illegal on stolen land."

Eilish admitted that "it's really hard to know what to do and what to say right now," before praising the room for giving her hope and calling for continued action and protesting against the current administrations immigration policies.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.