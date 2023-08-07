Elon Musk's Chinese double is in training should he be asked to fight Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk is busy “lifting weights throughout the day” to prepare for his touted cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg – and he’s not the only one getting ready for action.

In fact, his Chinese doppelgänger is also preparing himself in case, for some reason, he’s called upon to take his place in the bout.

In case you missed it, Musk and Zuckerberg seemingly agreed to a cage match after it was leaked that Zuckerberg's Meta was planning to release a rival to Twitter called Threads.

After Musk said he’d be up for a cage match if he is”, Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet to his Instagram story saying "send me location".

It’s got a lot of people interested – not least Chinese TikToker Yilong Ma.

@mayilong0 #zuckerberg #elonmusk I am X, challenge Zuckerberg.





Yilong bears an uncanny resemblance to Musk, and he’s been posting videos of himself also preparing for a “fight” with Zuckerberg.

One clip sees him pose in a pair of boxing gloves, next to a man wearing a cardboard box over his head with a picture of Zuckerberg taped to it.





He also stands in front of a Tesla in the clip, shouting “come on” and “KO”.

Who knows, perhaps if the real Musk and Zuckerberg don’t end up meeting in the ring they’ll get their lookalikes to go toe to toe instead.

It comes after Musk previously shared information about a potential venue to host the match.

He tweeted back in June that there’s "some chance fight happens in Colosseum".

In a post on Sunday (August 6) in Meta’s recently launched social media platform Threads, Mr Zuckerberg said he had proposed 26 August for the bout with the Tesla titan.

“I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath,” the Meta chief said in response to Mr Musk’s post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X.

