Eugene Lee Yang is leaving YouTubers The Try Guys

YouTube group The Try Guys is losing another member and this time it's Eugene Lee Yang.

The Try Guys originally consisted of Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang after the quartet formed at Buzzfeed back in 2014. The group then left the company and formed its own in 2018.

In 2022, Fulmer was removed from the company after it was revealed he had been cheating on his wife with an employee at their company.

"Family should have always been my priority but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to [wife] Ariel," he wrote on X / Twitter at the time.

"The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and children and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Now, Yang has announced he is the next to leave the decade-old group.

Yang will apear in the upcoming season of The Try Guys but afterwards the show will see Habersberger and Kornfeld as the sole hosts.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kornfeld said: "Part of this is bittersweet. We’re gonna miss working with Eugene. He has been one of the true collaborators of both of our lives. But we’ve had a long time to process this.

"So we’re very excited for him, very excited for us, and just feeling very energized by this whole moment."

Habersberger added: "Eugene leaving is something that is sort of necessary for us to keep moving forward.

"Things change. The Try Guys’ original cast already came to an end once but now it’s sort of getting a better finite ending."

Yang explained his exit in a YouTube video uploaded to The Try Guys' YouTube channel.

"After 10 profoundly impactful years, my time here on YouTube has come to an end. There's no version of this announcement in which I can properly express how emotional this moment is for me, how hard it is to close such a meaningful chapter of my life," he said.

"But in the spirit of so much of my digital work, I'm gonna give it one last try."

He said he was departing to work on other projects, including his directorial debut as well as a novel.

