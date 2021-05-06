A video that shows an expectant father learning the gender of his unborn baby has gone viral on TikTok after people were divided about his apparent reaction.

The clip, filmed at a gender reveal party, shows the man holding a large black balloon alongside a woman and a young girl, presumably his wife and infant daughter.

When the man and woman pop the balloon to reveal several smaller pink balloons inside – indicating their next child will be a girl – the wife, family and friends are seen celebrating the news.

However, it’s the father’s reaction that got people talking – as he responds by throwing the popped balloon on the floor.

The clip, by@matthb92, has been viewed more than 514,000 times on TikTok – you can watch the full video here.

People quickly began sharing their thoughts on the video, with many criticising what they said was the father’s negative and “disappointed” reaction to the news.

One person wrote: “Don’t worry. Your daughter won’t want you either.”

“His daughter is going to be heartbroken when she sees this when she is older. Whatever biased opinions should disappear when you are having children,” another person commented.

A third person replied: “I hope his daughter doesn’t see this when she’s older. He is lucky to even have kinds. I wonder what the family said after they stopped recording.”

Though others were able to see the funny side to the father’s reaction and defended him in the comments, saying that there was nothing wrong with having a gender preference.

“I don’t know why everyone is so offended. It looked like his reaction was mostly for comedic purposes, even if he might’ve been a little disappointed,” one person replied.

Someone else added: “Just because he was disappointed doesn’t mean he’s going to love the baby any less.”

“People are allowed to have a preferred gender at the reveal party, Jesus Christ these comments,” another person wrote.

Some people even shared their own similar experiences.

“This happened to me four times,” one person replied with a laughing emoji.

A second person said: “My dad was always disappointed he didn’t have any men to carry on his name. Needless to say I was extremely hurt when I found this out.”

“I know how he feels. Fives times in a row for me. Boy every time,” someone else wrote.

As gender reveal parties go, this is pretty mild compared with others that have ended with fires or deaths, so it could have been worse...