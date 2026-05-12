First sloth born in Scotland – and he’s been named after David Attenborough

A sloth has been born in Scotland for the first time – and has been named in honour of Sir David Attenborough.

The Linne’s two-toed sloth emerged at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo on Monday May 11.

He will spend the first six months of his life gripping tightly onto the stomach of his mother, Feira, who is a first-time parent, as is his father, Nico.

Keepers have named the baby Atty in honour of Sir David Attenborough, who celebrated his 100th birthday on May 8.

Baby Atty will soon start learning which leaves are safe to eat (RZSS/PA)

It is a nod to the moment Sir David chose the sloth when asked which animal he would like to be for a day in a BBC interview in 2017.

Staff at the zoo have shared their delight over the new arrival.

Jess Brown, head keeper at the zoo, said: “This is ground-breaking not just for Edinburgh Zoo, but for Scotland.

“Seeing a sloth baby clinging to mum for the very first time has been so special for the whole team and we can’t wait for visitors to see little Atty.

“He is already showing plenty of personality and visitors might spot a tiny face peeking out from mum’s fur.

“Nico and Feira are both beautiful animals and a fan-favourite with our visitors so we’re confident he’ll be a big hit”.

Sloths, which live in tropical lowlands and forests in South America, move very slowly and spend about 15 hours a day sleeping.

As he grows older, Atty will soon begin learning which leaves are safe to eat by sampling food directly from his mother’s mouth.

Feira and Atty are currently resting, however, people can visit the sloth house from 2pm on Wednesday May 13.

Visitors are advised to check sloth house opening hours when they arrive at the zoo as they may vary over the coming weeks.