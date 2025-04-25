'I'm so hungry I could eat...' TikTok trend explained

Remember the saying "I'm so hungry I could eat a horse"?

Well, it's out with the horse, as a new TikTok trend sees people share just how hungry they are to a family member, friend or loved one by saying they could eat a randomer or an oddly specific person they know.

Everyone from an old friend from their primary school, to a random person in their yearbook, the best man at their wedding - the more niche the reference is, the funnier the response.

And the prankee's hilarious and baffled reactions to the prank are going viral.

Here are some of the best ones from the trend

TikToker Joe Mele (@mmmjoemele) shared his dad's stunned expression when he told him that he's so hungry he "could eat a random guy I found in his yearbook," named Gino Romano.

"Joe that's not a name you throw around," the concerned dad said, after Joe insisted that it's how the expression goes.

"You never said that name, we never had this conversation," he added and left.

The video has over 10.5 million views, 1.7 million likes, and thousands of comments from amused viewers.









"NOW I WANT TO KNOW WHO HE IS," one person said.

Another person added: "Bro unlocked dad lore."

"Pops just got PTSD," a third person wrote.

A fourth person commented: "Did Gino Romano bully him or what?"

Another example was from TikToker Liana Jade (@lianajadee), who shared how her adorable two-year-old son reacted when she said she was so hungry she "could eat a child."

"Who me?" he asked, puzzled by his mum's remark. "You said eat me?"

To which Liana assured her son she wasn't talking about him, but a "different one", and that's when the youngster asked who exactly she was going to eat.

The mum couldn't contain her laughter as the two-year-old insisted she "can only eat snacks" as "child's are not snacks."





@lianajadee Child’s are friends, not food 😂🥹

The video has 12.7 million views, 2.2 million likes, and comments have poured in from viewers who loved the toddlers sweet response.

One person wrote: "Why do British babies sound so polite?"

"British babies are so serious and adorable," a second person agreed.

A third person said: "He was a little nervous when you kissed him the first time."

"Not to be dramatic, but I would die for him," a fourth person shared.

TikToker Brooke (@brookekhainesss) shared a clip of when she joked to her mum that she's so hungry she could "eat her high school boyfriend."

"Did you just say Doc Clarkson?" the confused mum responded with a laugh.





The video now has over 6.5 million views, 1.1 million likes, and lots of comments from people sharing their thoughts on the mum's giggly reaction.

One person said, "Why did I see her morph into a 17-year-old for a moment?"

"She remembers him fondly," a second noted.

A third person added: "Oh girl has MEMORIES with Doc Clarkson."

"That’s literally my dad. So insane to see it that I actually downloaded TikTok to comment here," a fourth person commented.

