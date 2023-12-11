Fruit Clubs have been discontinued prompting outrage among Brits

Brits are furious to learn the famed Fruit Club bars have been discontinued.

Fans of the snack soon noticed the chocolate biscuit was absent from shelves across the UK, prompting one curious X/Twitter user to ask the question: "Why on earth have you stopped making Fruit Clubs? My favourite biccy of all time. What flavours are still being made?"

In response, the company wrote: "Hi there from Team McVitie's. Unfortunately, these were discontinued a few years ago. I can confirm that the club flavours are now orange, mint and salted caramel."

People have since urged the company to bring them back, with one harshly launching into the other flavours, writing: "Salted carmel is awful as is mint. Orange at a push but milk and fruit were by far the best I hope you at least will bring them back as limited runs or special editions. I miss them."

Another wrote: "The Fruit Club was one of the best biscuits out there in my opinion."

Well, it turns out the Fruit Clubs were actually discontinued back in 2020.

It's certainly a rough time for snackers, as this isn't the first time chocolate brands have axed iconic snacks.

In recent months, Caramac got the cut – shortly followed by Animal Bars.

A Nestle spokesperson said at the time: "I can confirm that Animal Bar is also being delisted due to the low performance of the product and a steady decline in its sales over the past few years."

In better news, McVitie's have revived the previously discontinued White Chocolate Digestives after almost 20 years of being pulled from shelves.

