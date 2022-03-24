A 5-year-old girl was taught a bizarrely sexist Mother's Day song at her school that says mums do "the cleaning and shopping" - and the internet wants to know what time period the school is stuck in.

In a Twitter post uploaded by Sophie Hill, a PolSci PhD student at Harvard University, she shared a screenshot of the song lyrics and some commentary.

"My 5-year-old niece was given this song to sing for Mother's Day at her C of E primary school…" she captioned the post.

The song lyrics started off rather innocently with "My mum's one in a million, I'm sure that you would agree."

But it wasn't until the chorus section of the song that things took a turn.

"My mum's ever so clever. She may not have a degree, but she can help with my homework... My mum's really an angel, she's great at caring for me. She does the cleaning and the shopping and makes a wonderful tea!"

Hill also took to the comments of her post to add that the company that sells the Mother's Day song also has one for Father's Day that calls dad's geniuses.

People in the comments of the post also swiftly took to the comments to share their confusion and outrage over the situation.

Another person thought that people should be "grateful" and that the song was a way to give thanks to mums who gave up so much for their children.

This isn't the only time that sexism has occurred in schools.

In Japanese schools that do have strict rules and regulations, a recent dress code isn't allowing female students to wear their hair in a ponytail because the nape of their necks might "sexually arouse" the male students.

However, this Birmingham primary school headteacher banned phrases like “man up” and “good morning boys and girls” because it can create a gender divide for those who don't identify with either sex. Instead, she suggests using "good morning everyone" to boost inclusivity.