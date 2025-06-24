Glastonbury 2025: Expert urges festival-goers not to wear wellies for one reason

As Glastonbury kicks off the UK’s summer of music, there’s one festival staple experts say you should leave at home this year: your trusty wellies.

Despite their iconic status on the muddy fields of Worthy Farm, wellington boots are falling out of favour with health and footwear professionals who warn they may be doing more harm than good.

With over 900 acres to roam and miles to walk each day, festival-goers are being urged to ditch the rubber boots in favour of something more supportive — and, surprisingly, more sensible.

Hiking shoes, it turns out, could be your feet’s new festival hero.

iStock

Ben Mounsey, hiking and trail expert at Sports Shoes, says wellies may keep your feet dry, but they’re far from ideal for long days on uneven ground.

"Wellies might keep your feet dry, but they offer little in the way of support, grip or protection," he explains.

Combined with hours of walking, dancing and navigating slippery terrain, he warns that this can leave festival-goers at serious risk of blisters and aching feet.

Instead, Mounsey recommends hiking footwear, which he says “offers a much better balance between comfort and protection.”

Designed with cushioned soles and proper arch support, they help reduce fatigue and discomfort over long periods.

“Most are made with breathable, water-resistant materials, so your feet stay dry without overheating – even if the weather flips between sunshine and showers,” he adds.

Their lightweight, flexible design also makes them a smarter choice for covering big distances, with the added bonus of being easier to dance and move in.

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.