HR expert warns Glastonbury-goers about this one thing that could get you fired

With Glastonbury just days away, thousands of music fans are preparing for the iconic weekend – but some might be risking more than just a hangover.

New data reveals a staggering 5000 per cent spike in Google searches over the last 30 days for “how to pull a sickie” – and HR experts are warning that getting caught could lead to serious consequences at work, including dismissal.

As excitement builds for the start of the festival on 25 June, it seems many Brits are laying the groundwork to phone in “sick” – particularly if their annual leave requests have already been denied.

Ticket platform SeatPick spoke with HR expert Fiona Vivian, who warns festival-goers to think twice before faking an illness to bag a day off.

According to Fiona, over a third of attendees have pulled a sickie for Glastonbury over previous years, and she only assumes the same for 2025.

The HR expert claims that if an employer thinks a sick call is not genuine, "they can investigate the cause and treat it as a potential misconduct matter. And if this is not your first slip-up at work, malingering can be a fair reason for dismissal with evidence".

Getty Images

The summer season is notoriously tricky when it comes to holiday bookings, and a denied leave request doesn’t give you free rein to call in unwell, Fiona warns.

“During the summer period, when annual leave is competitive, holidays sometimes get denied. If an employee has called in sick during a previously denied period of annual leave, this can also be deemed an unauthorised absence and lead to disciplinary action, and potentially dismissal," she explains.

And it’s not just about the days you miss. What you get up to afterwards could also raise eyebrows at work.

“Additionally, it is important for employees to drink responsibly and ensure they’re fit for work post-Glastonbury. Sick calls following the big weekend can also raise alarm bells,” says Fiona.

SeatPick explains that while employers must follow due process, it’s not always easy for workers to prove they were genuinely ill.

“Despite this, there must be an investigation where the employer must provide the opportunity for the festival-goer to explain their side of the story and justify their absence. This will usually have to include proof. And sometimes it can be difficult to provide," she shares.

“Without evidence, it’s unlikely there is ground for dismissal. So, it is suggested to keep your social media private and block any colleagues from viewing your stories over the weekend," she continues. "Especially if you’re a known music-lover with annual leave denied for the weekend.”

Social media, in fact, could be your downfall. One fan shared: “My friend called in sick but ended up on someone’s shoulders at the Pyramid Stage and was spotted on the BBC.”

That, of course, could count as evidence.

In years gone by, Glasto-goers have confessed to phoning in sick from the depths of their sleeping bags, trying to muffle the bassline booming in the background. Others swear by automated texts scheduled for 6am to avoid suspicion.

If you do plan to fake it, popular (albeit questionable) excuses include stress, ear infections, UTIs and tonsillitis – all tricky to disprove, but not foolproof either.

So if your time-off request didn’t make the cut this year, HR experts advise against risking your job for a few days in the mud – no matter how good the lineup is.

