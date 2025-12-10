Golden Globes 'podcast' category sparks heated debate: 'How is this even real?!'

A brand-new category has been unveiled for the 2026 Golden Globes – and it’s safe to say the internet has opinions.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, set for January, recently revealed its full slate of nominees. But one unexpected addition is already stealing the spotlight and stirring confusion: Best Podcast.

The lineup of nominees includes:

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)

Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)

Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)

The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)

Smartless (SiriusXM)

Up First (NPR)

It didn't take long for people to chime in on the action and offer their takes, with one harshly diminishing it to: "A bunch of podcasts where the producer just hits the record button."

"Yeah, don’t do this category ever again. This is terrible and really makes no sense," one wrote, as another reiterated: "Erase this category next year, please."

A third repressed their feelings due to being a big fan of one of the nominees: "I do think the podcast category at the Golden Globes is largely dumb, but I will stay quiet for Amy Poehler."

Meanwhile, one simply quipped: "The Golden Globes’ new Best Podcast category is peak normie. Almost all nominees are hosted by Hollywood celebrities. How is this even real lmao."

Elsewhere, Joe Rogan fans were equally as furious when they saw his name wasn't featured on the Golden Globes' list, with one writing: "The exclusion of Joe Rogan from the Golden Globes podcast awards is a travesty."

Even TMZ's Harvey Levin took a swipe, calling the awards "junk".

"I mean, it makes absolutely no sense when you look at the new category, podcasts. How is it that Joe Rogan and Theo Vaughn haven't been nominated?" he shared.

Levin, who is a registered Democrat, went on to say: "It's obvious what the answer is. The answer is that he leans to the RIGHT. And that's the way all of these awards work."

Others, however, celebrated his lack of inclusion, with one writing: "The nominees for the first-ever Best Podcast category at the Golden Globes... thankfully, no Joe Rogan or Megyn Kelly etc."

Indy100 reached out to a Golden Globes representative for comment

