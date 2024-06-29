Was the 'hawk tuah' girl fired from her school job after viral moment?

The 'hawk tuah' girl has become a viral sensation, but with the spotlight comes rumours. One in particular that has circulated is that she has been fired from her preschool teacher role.

Despite this making the rounds online, this claim is not true.

Hailey Welch went viral this month after she used the words ‘hawk tuah’ to describe spitting when she was interviewed on the street by ‘TimandDeeTV’.

She has since risen in popularity and has even started selling her own merchandise for her new fans, which Joe Rogan praised on his podcast.

But that's not the only thing the internet was talking about, as speculation spread that she had been fired from her teaching role, with one particular viral post citing students discussing Welch's fame as being the reason she lost her job.

The source of this rumour appears to be a Facebook page called ‘Tippah County Tribune.’

A post from the page on June 21 alleged that a preschool teacher was forced to leave her position due to being ‘hawk tuah’ girl.

“We have kids spitting on each other and everything else since they heard their beloved Miss Hailey say ‘spit on that thang’ on YouTube. They really look up to her as a role model and imitate the things that she does. We love Hailey but unfortunately we cannot allow this type of behavior from one of our very own faculty members,” according to the post, which cited Epstein Day School Director Carla Reed.

It also claimed that the teacher has plans "to seek retribution against the preschool," while there were further posts on the topic - one alleging that a local Native American tribe was offended by her saying 'hawk tuah'.

However, all these posts came from the page which calls itself "Tippah County’s #1 Publication For Satirical Laughs," and is, therefore, a parody account.



So none of the posts from this page are true, but they have still managed to spread misinformation online.

